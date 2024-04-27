Simsbury woman dead; Husband faces murder charge

A Simsbury man is facing a murder charge after police said his spouse died during a physical altercation inside their home, officials said.

Ding Shen Ling, 50, was arrested and charged with murder after officers were called to 78 Wildwood Road. Friday morning around 11:24 a.m. after a resident of the home reported a domestic dispute between two relatives. When officers arrived, they found a 49-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Qiu Rongfang was transported to St. Francis Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The Hartford State’s Attorney Office, the Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Division, the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the Avon Police Department are assisting with the investigation.

Police said they believe the incident is isolated and there is no threat to the public.

