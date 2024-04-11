The Sims 4 confirms two new Kits coming this month

The Sims 4 has revealed the next two Kits coming to the game.

The Urban Homage and Party Essentials Kits will be launching on PC, Mac, PlayStation, and Xbox in a week's time on April 18.

For Urban Homage, the team collaborated with content creator Danielle Udogaranya, also known as Ebonix.

The CAS Kit features clothing inspired by a London-inspired 90s and Noughties.

"[The Kit] is inspired by the urban chic culture which highlights the innovation, diversity, and vibrancy that city life fosters, which I very much embrace as part of my day-to-day wears," Ebonix said.

"So with that said, I wanted to bring to life some timeless pieces that tap into eras that we draw inspiration from and are still the blueprint of fashion innovation to this day, with a variety of outfits that are dynamic and vibrant, traditional and contemporary, and rich with cultural trends!"

Meanwhile, Party Essentials is a Build/Buy Kit that offers Simmers more options when throwing a party or a get-together.

Items like streamers, a fog machine, a disco ball, and a new bar are all included, alongisde various other party decorations.

These two Kits were previously teased in a roadmap posted at the start of the year, which had the tagline "Cause a sensation".

Little is known about what content will come next after April.

Elsewhere, a Sims movie is in the works with Margot Robbie's production company LuckyChap Entertainment.

Kate Herron, who has directed TV shows including Loki and Sex Education, is currently attached as the film's director. She and Briony Redman are co-writing the project.

The Sims 4 is available on PC, Mac, PlayStation, and Xbox.

