Simpson College president recovering at home after car accident

Simpson College President Jay Byers announces new scholarship programs for incoming students on Sept. 7, 2023 at the college. (Photo by Brooklyn Draisey/Iowa Capital Dispatch)

Simpson College President Jay Byers is recovering at home after a car accident last week.

Byers wrote in a Facebook post that he was released from the hospital Thursday with a few injuries to still take care of, but he feels “fortunate overall” as he takes time to rest and recover.

“Though it’s been a rough week, my wife, Katie, and I are very grateful for the outpouring of support we’ve received from so many of you,” Byers said in his post.

The college president was involved in a “serious” one-car accident on the morning of June 19 where he sustained several non-life-threatening injuries, according to a statement from Simpson Board of Trustees Chair Terry Handley.

A later message to campus stated that information on Byers’ return to on-campus duties will be shared as he continues to recover and a “clear timeline is established.”

“Jay is much more than a great leader for Simpson — he is a treasured friend to so many in our community, our region and all of Iowa,” Handley said in his statement. “I trust everyone will join our Simpson community in rallying around Jay and his family as he goes through this difficult ordeal with the positive spirit and determination that has always defined him.”

