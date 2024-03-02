Simplifying how you think about civility may help you live it: Oshkosh Civility Project

For years, I have been very involved in the local community, but lately I have had a chance to listen to hundreds of people throughout our community talk about the issues that are important to them.

Civility is often mentioned by people as something that is lacking in society. Many people will describe this as a recent lack of civility and will even place blame at the feet of recent politicians. However, the problem dates back further than that.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the publication of “Choosing Civility” by Dr. P.M. Forni. In this book, Dr. Forni describes his 25 rules for considerate conduct. Back in 2010, the Oshkosh Civility Project began and has worked to place posters throughout our community, distilling those 25 rules down to nine elements.

Nine elements displayed in a visually appealing way on a single poster is much easier for people to ingest than a roughly 200-page book with 25 rules. These posters are found in city and county government spaces, schools, businesses and churches throughout our community. But nine elements can still be a lot of points to remember.

In addition to my work with the Oshkosh Civility Project and other organizations, as a member and past president of the Rotary Club of Oshkosh, I have accepted the Four Way Test of the Things We Think, Say, or Do. The Four Way Test was created in 1932 and adopted by Rotarians in 1943.

Consisting of four questions in only 24 words, Rotarians around the world will recite this test, often at the conclusion of their meetings. However, it is a code we all can live by every day of our lives.

The Four-Way Test of the Things We Think, Say, or Do is as follows:

Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

Does this test cover all the issues of civility from the nine elements? No. Do these 24 words include everything from the 25 rules? Obviously not. However, I believe these four rules can serve as something everyone can carry with them in their own efforts at “Choosing Civility” on a daily basis.

So, consider the words of Mahatma Ghandi and try out the Four-Way Test because “if you want to change the world, start with yourself.”

Michael Rust is a core team member of the Oshkosh Civility Project. Additional information available at OshkoshCivilityProject.org. Financial support may be sent to Oshkosh Area Community Foundation, memo line marked Civility Project, and is appreciated.

