Simplest of ingredients make lemonade a favorite summer treat

Even though the “official unofficial” start of summer doesn’t happen until the end of May, it’s already hot. That calls for refreshing cold salads at lunch and in between, a nice frosty beverage. While iced tea is my go-to in the glass, lately I’ve been making lemonade. Quite frankly, it screams summer!

Water, sugar and lemon juice are the simple ingredients for summer drink.

A version of this thirst-quenching beverage has been around since 500 A.D. when Egyptians mixed lemon into sweetened water. It really became popular however in Paris during the early 1600s. The concoction of lemon juice, honey and sparkling water was sold by street vendors who carried it in small tanks on their backs.

Italians get the credit for marketing the first frozen lemonade back in 1840. And the iconic lemonade stands first made appearances in Brooklyn in the 1870s. As you can see, the history for such a simple beverage is lengthy. The recipe has been changed over the years only slightly.

Ade is a drink composed of water, sugar and citrus juice. It can be made with lime juice, but by far the most popular and economical way to enjoy it is with lemons. Either way, the amount of juice required to make 8 cups is the same, which is 1-1/2 cups.

Lemonade made correctly is similar to the process of making sweetened tea. It begins with a half cup of boiling water and you add 1-1/2 cups (not more but can be less) of sugar. This is stirred until the sugar completely dissolves.

Then you simply stir in the lemon juice and 5 cups of cold water. Although certain members of my family can drink it right away, I prefer to cover and allow it to chill thoroughly in the refrigerator before serving. It only needs to be poured over ice and you have summer in a glass ready to cool you down instantly.

You asked for it

Bette from St. Louis would like to know why her biscuits always turn out dry. “My sister uses the same recipe, but hers are always better!”

Bette,

A possible reason is that you perhaps aren’t measuring the flour accurately. Lightly spoon it into the measuring cup and make sure you level it off with a straight edged knife. Too much flour and not enough butter could be the problem, so measure correctly.

