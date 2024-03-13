Simple oil change turns into costly disaster for Oklahoma woman

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A simple oil change has turned into a costly disaster for an Oklahoma woman. Now, she is out hundreds of dollars after she says Take 5 Oil messed up her car.

Amy Tyler told Nexstar’s KFOR it was supposed to be a routine oil change, but once they were finished, she tried driving off the lot and noticed her car was not running properly, and she said Take 5 Oil won’t take responsibility for it.

“As I was pulling out, just immediately, the car wasn’t behaving normally,” Tyler said. “So, I immediately kind of turned around and inched it back up to the garage, parked it, and went inside and said, ‘there’s just something really drastically wrong with my car.'”

As Amy would quickly find out, she was right.

“I sat in the bay for a while and he came back and told me that the transmission fluid had been drained,” Tyler said.

Take 5 Oil held her car overnight, then towed it to Cavender Subaru in Norman to get the issue fixed.

“She brought in her vehicle on March 7,” fix operations director for Cavender Subaru, Craig Dalley, said. “What we found was that the CVT [transmission] fluid had been drained. To repair this, we filled it up, tested it within normal procedure, drove it, and today she is picking it up on March 12.”

While the fix may have been relatively easy, it hasn’t been cheap.

“When [Take 5] told me that my car would be towed to Subaru, they told me I would be financially responsible for any repairs, damages, or servicing, and that if I required a rental car, I would also have to pay for the rental car,” Tyler explained. “But I should save my receipts and bring them back to Take 5 and that they would start a claim.”

Amy had questions, so she reached out to the district manager. Six days later Take 5 still hasn’t responded.

“I tried calling the district manager with questions, I’ve reached out by email, I’ve left messages on the website,” Tyler said.

KFOR tried reaching out to Take 5 but did not receive a response.

“I know you got a job to do, but I was told not to speak on the situation because I don’t handle the process,” a manager with the Take 5 location Amy visited told KFOR.

Amy hopes to hear back from Take 5 soon, but her patience is running thin.

“They don’t seem to care at all about what happened to my car,” Tyler said. “At this point, I just want to know, what do I have to do to expedite being reimbursed for what I’m out of pocket for, for what they did.”

Amy says between the oil change and fixing what she claims Take 5 did, she is out nearly $500. She adds that it might not be much to some, but to her, every penny counts.

There are roughly 750 Take 5 Oil Change locations across 41 states, according to the company’s website.

