“It is simple — you name the crime”: AOC grills GOP witness at House Oversight hearing on Biden family.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) grilled Republican witness Tony Bobulinski at the House Oversight Committee’s hearing on the Biden family Wednesday on Capitol Hill.

“I have a quick question, simple. Is it your testimony today that you personally witnessed President Joe Biden commit a crime?” Ocasio-Cortez asked Bobulinski.

“I believe the fact that he was sitting with me while I was putting together a business deal—” Bobulinski began to answer.

“Did you witness the president commit a crime? Is it your testimony today?” the New York Democrat pressed.

“Yes,” Bobulinski replied.

“And what crime have you witnessed?” Ocasio-Cortez continued.

“How much time do I have to go through it?” Bobulinski retorted.

“It is simple. You name the crime,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “Did you watch him steal something?”

“Corruption statutes, RICO…” Bobulinski started listing off.

“What is the crime, sir? Specifically,” Ocasio-Cortez demanded.

“You asked me to answer the question. I answered the question,” Bobulinski said. “RICO, you’re obviously not familiar with…”

“Excuse me, sir,” Ocasio-Cortez interjected. “RICO is not a crime. It is a category.”

“You want me to name the exact statute under RICO?” Bobulinski asked.

“Yes,” Ocasio-Cortez responded.

“What we are seeing here today is a continuation of the 15-month saga of the Republican majority lost in the desert. Impeachment 101: The majority party or whomever is raising impeachment must accuse the president of a specific high crime or misdemeanor,” Ocasio-Cortez later said, addressing the panel.

“I would like to submit to the record H.Res.918 — the House resolution to open this impeachment inquiry,” she added. “This resolution does not outline a high crime or misdemeanor. It’s not here.”