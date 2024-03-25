Simon says: Come and find a furry friend like me at OKC-area shelters

Editor's note: Some animal shelters may still have restrictions due to illness. Please contact all area shelters before visiting.

Bethany Animal Control Shelter: Closed for adoptions due to vet clinic closing. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of the month, 5100 N College, 405-789-3431.

Central Oklahoma Humane Society Center: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, 7500 N Western Ave., 405-286-1229.

Simon, ID #426347, came into the shelter as a stray on Feb. 20. He's a smart and friendly 3-year-old, 53-pound chocolate Labrador and Australian shepherd mix. Simon tilts his head when you talk to him, and he loves to pose for photos. Simon will be a wonderful companion for spring adventures. The adoption fee is waived for any dog that weighs 40 pounds or more. To meet Simon, go to the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter at 2811 SE 29 between noon and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Go online to www.okc.gov or www.okc.petfinder.com to see all the cats and dogs available for adoption. The shelter is in need of blankets, comforters, and towels.

El Reno Animal Shelter: Closed to intake animals, but open for adoption 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 2400 Spur Lane, 405-262-2121.

Edmond Animal Welfare Shelter: Pet adoptions are by appointment only during normal hours 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays. Closed Sundays and Mondays. 2424 Old Timbers Drive, 405-216-7615.

Free to Live: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Closed Wednesdays. Four miles north of Waterloo Road on Western Avenue, 405-282-8617, or www.freetoliveok.org.

Michele is a 1-year-old short squatty girl ready to adopt. She is so friendly. Come meet her. To meet Michele, call 405-216-7615 or visit the Edmond Animal Shelter at 2424 Old Timbers Drive in Edmond during open hours.

Midwest City Animal Shelter: Closed to intake animals, open for adoptions 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, and closed on Sundays, 8485 E Reno Ave., 405-739-1400 or www.midwestcityok.org.

Moore Animal Shelter: Closed to intake animals, but open for adoptions 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.; 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday; 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, and closed on Sundays, 4000 S Interstate 35 Service Road, 405-793-5190.

Mustang Animal Shelter: Closed due to illness. Operating hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 8:30 to noon Wednesday; 9:30 a.m. to noon Friday, and closed on the weekend, 520 SW 59, 405-256-6207.

Romy is a lovely little low rider female dog available for adoption now. She is about 1 year old and looking for love. To meet Romy, call 405-216-7615 or visit the Edmond Animal Shelter at 2424 Old Timbers Drive in Edmond during open hours.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare: Open for cat adoptions and some dogs noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Call to inquire about adoptions available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week at 2811 SE 29. For more information, go to www.okc.petfinder.com and www.okc.gov.

Pets and People Humane Society: Noon to 5:30 p.m. daily for adoptions, 701 Inla Ave., Yukon, 405-350-7387, www.petsandpeople.com.

Dorito, ID #425185, came into the shelter at the end of January. He and three brothers were abandoned at a home. Dorito is a happy and playful 7-month-old, 28-pound pointer mix. He's put on weight and gained confidence since being brought to the shelter, and he's now ready to go to his hew home. One brother, Pringle, is still here and is waiting for his new family. The adoption fee is waived for any dog that has been at the shelter more than 30 days. To meet Dorito and Pringle, go to the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter at 2811 SE 29 between noon and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Go online to www.okc.gov or www.okc.petfinder.com to see all the cats and dogs available for adoption.

The Village Animal Shelter: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 1701 NW 115. Call 405-751-0493 before visiting shelter.

Warr Acres Animal Shelter: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 405-789-9025.

Yukon Animal Shelter: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Fridays, 8 a.m. to noon

