Simon advances to 2nd round in Lyon

LYON, France (AP) — Fifth-seeded Gilles Simon of France fended off seven of eight break points to get past Daniil Medvedev of Russia and reach the second round at the Lyon Open on Monday.

Simon was made to work for more than two hours and broke Medvedev four times to prevail 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-2 at the clay-court event.

Lyon has been added to the calendar as a replacement for the Nice Open, a traditional warmup for the French Open, which starts on Sunday in Paris.

Simon was the only seeded player in action on Monday.