Simms convicted of first-degree murder, gun charges

Mar. 26—A Mount Hope man was convicted Tuesday of the felony offenses of first-degree murder and use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

According to a press release from Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., Kayce R. Simms, 21, was convicted of the felonies following a six-day jury trial before Circuit Judge Thomas H. Ewing in Fayette County Circuit Court.

Simms faces life in prison for the murder conviction and up to 10 years in prison for the firearm conviction, the press release from Ciliberti noted. The jury granted Simms mercy, meaning he will be eligible for parole after serving 15 years.

According to the release, police responded to a shooting at 98 Teng Lane in the Glen Jean area on Nov. 21, 2022. Upon arriving, authorities determined that the victim, Ashtin Owens, 37, had sustained two gunshot wounds. Owens was transported via helicopter to a trauma center in Charleston, but later succumbed to his wounds.

During the ensuing investigation, it was determined that Owens earlier in the day had been in an argument with Simms' grandmother. The release said Simms obtained a firearm from an acquaintance and went to Owens' residence to confront him for disrespecting his grandmother.

Upon arriving at the residence, Simms entered and confronted Owens and, after a brief argument, Simms shot Owens twice with a firearm before fleeing the scene, officials reported.

Three witnesses were in Owens' home at the time of the shooting, and two of the witnesses identified Simms as the shooter, according to the release.

The crime was investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department Detective Bureau.

The case was prosecuted by Ciliberti and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney R. Wes Toney.

