Simmons' triple-double lists 76ers over Pistons 97-86

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) shoots as Detroit Pistons forward Stanley Johnson, right, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT, Michigan (AP) — Australian-born Ben Simmons had a triple-double in his fourth NBA game, Joel Embiid scored 30 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Detroit Pistons 97-86 on Monday for their first win of the season.

Simmons had 21 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, showing off the skill and versatility that made him the No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft before he missed all of last season with a foot injury. He finished two assists shy of a triple-double in his previous game at Toronto.

Detroit, which rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat the New York Knicks on Saturday, fell behind by 21 again in the second quarter against the 76ers. The Pistons chipped away and were within three in the fourth, but Philadelphia held on.

Andre Drummond had 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Pistons.

Philadelphia never trailed. It was 56-43 at halftime and 75-67 after three quarters before the Pistons cut the deficit to three on a 3-pointer by Anthony Tolliver. The teams traded baskets for a bit before a three-point play by Robert Covington and 3-pointer by T.J. McConnell put the 76ers up by nine.

Detroit trailed by four after a 6-0 run late in the fourth, but an awkward-looking hook shot by Drummond missed everything, and the 76ers were able to close out the game.

TIP-INS

76ers: Simmons had double-doubles in his first three games, but Philadelphia lost them all.

Pistons: Drummond moved into sixth place on Detroit's career rebounding list, passing Walter Dukes. Drummond is now three shy of 5,000.

UP NEXT

76ers: Philadelphia hosts Houston on Wednesday night.

Pistons: Detroit hosts Minnesota on Wednesday night before heading on a three-game western trip.

___

