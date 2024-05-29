Simmons Fire burns 300 acres near Kearny, prompts evacuations

The Simmons fire that started on Tuesday burned at least 300 acres north of Kearny and prompted immediate evacuations.

At around 6:20 p.m., the fire was reported about 10 miles north of Kearny on the eastside of the Gila River, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

By around 8 p.m., the state forester said the fire was progressing southeast due to high winds.

Pinal County Sheriff's Office evacuated residents in the Riverside neighborhood outside of Kearny, designating the Ray Elementary School as an emergency meeting place for displaced residents.

The Arizona Department of Transportation closed State Route 177 that runs through Kearny with no estimated time to reopen.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Road closures and evacuations near Kearny as Simmons Fire burns