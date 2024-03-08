‘Simmer Down’: Letitia James Keeps It Classy While MAGA Firefighters Chant ‘Trump!’ During Her Speech at FDNY Ceremony Honoring First Black Female Chaplain

New York Attorney General Letitia James’ remarks during a promotion ceremony for the Fire Department of New York were interrupted by jeers and chants in support of former president Donald Trump.

Numerous crowd members applauded and booed James when she was introduced.

“Oh come on, we’re in a house of God,” James said as the jeers continued. “Simmer down. Thank you. Thank you for getting it out of your system.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a press conference following a verdict against former U.S. President Donald Trump in a civil fraud trial on Feb. 16, 2024, in New York City. (Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

It wasn’t until a part of James’ remarks when she honored the swearing-in of Rev. Pamela Holmes — the FDNY’s first Black female chaplain — that some members of the audience broke out into cheers, while others started chanting “Trump! Trump! Trump!”

FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens sent a statement to Newsweek after the ceremony saying: “Today’s ceremony was about one thing: the accomplishments of the members being promoted. The members whose behavior distracted from that celebration were an embarrassment and not befitting of the world’s best fire department.”

James filed a civil lawsuit last year against Trump and his eldest sons for illegally inflating Trump’s net worth as his various assets and properties to secure business deals. A judge found Trump liable for fraud and ruled he must pay more than $450 million in penalties. He is also barred from doing business and applying for bank loans in New York for three years.

The embattled former president has launched numerous attacks against James, claiming she’s “corrupt” and a “racist.” During his civil trial, he even claimed that James had “sat comfortably and confidently in court…with her shoes off, arms folded, a Starbucks coffee, and a BIG smile on her face.”

He’s repeatedly purported that James’ lawsuit, alongside the multiple criminal indictments he faces in other states, is part of a “witch hunt” orchestrated by left-leaning Democratic officials.

Trump’s legal team has vowed to appeal the ruling in his New York civil fraud case, but to do so, the former president must post a bond that amounts to the full sum he owes the state in civil penalties by March 25. If he doesn’t pay up by that deadline, James could start seizing his assets in order to satisfy the fine.

Despite the mixed reception from the audience of firefighting personnel on Thursday, James did not miss a beat in her speech. She even closed the remarks showing special gratitude and reverence to those who jeered her.

“Some may be even booing me, but nonetheless, I pray for them,” she said.

The ceremony can be viewed below. James’ remarks begin at the 52:00 mark.

