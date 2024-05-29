Simi Valley chooses next city manager

In this file photo, Samantha Argabrite, at right, then Simi Valley's deputy city manager, poses with then-Mayor Keith Mashburn, left, and U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry. Argabrite was named Simi's new city manager on Wednesday.

After a monthslong search, the Simi Valley City Council stayed close to home when choosing a new city manager.

The panel voted 5-0 Wednesday to start contract negotiations with Assistant City Manager Samantha Argabrite for the top spot. The council had met in a special closed session on the matter.

Argabrite will succeed City Manager Brian Gabler when he retires June 30. Gabler, who told the council about his retirement plans in December, has worked for the city for 38 years, including as city manager for the last four years.

The council is expected to vote on Argabrite’s contract on June 24, Gabler said. She will start her new position July 1. The salary range for the city manager position is $268,349-$322,020, he said.

Argabrite has served as assistant city manager since January 2023. She joined the city’s Community Services Department in 2007 and later became assistant to the city manager and deputy city manager. Her work involved areas such as media relations, labor negotiations and state legislative issues.

Her goals as city manager include economic development and continuing to keep Simi Valley a safe community, she said Wednesday after the decision.

Argabrite grew up in Simi Valley and is a Simi Valley High School graduate. She earned her bachelor’s degree in communications and her master’s in public administration at CSU Northridge. During college, she worked part time with CountryWide and continued full time with the Fortune 500 company for about 10 years. She said she recruited employees for one of its technology divisions.

But Argabrite, who described herself as a bit of a Pollyanna — an optimist, in other words — said she didn’t feel satisfied with a job in the for-profit sector.

“I wanted to have a job where I could make a difference,” she said. “Working for the city gave me the opportunity to make a difference every day in the community.”

She lives in Simi Valley where she is raising a family with partner Dan Paranick.

Dave Mason covers East County for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at dave.mason@vcstar.com or 805-437-0232.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Simi Valley chooses Samantha Argabrite as new city manager