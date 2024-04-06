Simi Valley police are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place Saturday morning.

A Simi Valley man was arrested after a fatal stabbing incident Saturday morning involving a relative, authorities said.

Officers responded shortly before 8:45 a.m. to East Pinecrest Street and North Justin Avenue regarding an incident in progress involving a weapon, the Simi Valley Police Department said in a news release. The area is in a residential neighborhood near a school campus.

Investigators learned there had been a family disturbance that escalated. The suspect, identified as Gerardo Arroyo-Almanza, 34, allegedly stabbed the victim with a knife.

The victim was transported to Los Robles Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead shortly after arriving, officials said.

Sgt. Duy Bui said the victim was an older male relative, but as of Saturday afternoon his age and relationship to the suspect weren't yet clear.

Officers arrested Arroyo-Almanza on suspicion of a homicide offense.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Simi police investigate fatal stabbing