Silvis woman faces more retail theft charges in Rock Island, Scott Counties

A Silvis woman accused of second degree theft in Scott County is facing more charges there, along with similar charges in Rock Island County.

Linaya Bennett, 40, was arrested in Scott County on Friday, April 19 on charges of ongoing criminal conduct – unlawful activity, a class B felony. In the complaint filed with the Clerk of District Court, she is accused of 36 instances of skipping scanning items at Hy-Vee stores, for an estimated total of $4,200. She was released about 45 minutes after she was arrested, according to jail records. She is scheduled to be arraigned on this charge on May 9.

Linaya Bennett (Scott County Jail)

Bennett was arrested on Saturday, April 20 on Rock Island County charges of retail theft over $300, a class 3 felony. She appeared in court in Rock Island and was advised of charges and rights. She was released on notice and has a preliminary hearing on the Rock Island County charges on May 7.

Bennett was arrested back in March on charges of second degree theft and using a juvenile to commit an indictable offense.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.