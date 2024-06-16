Silverman: Fixing Social Security – Part One

The Social Security system is big. It is the single largest program in the federal government’s budget. More than 20 percent of all federal dollars spent is done so through the Social Security Administration. It is also the primary provider of income to the majority of our nation’s retired folks.

Unfortunately, Social Security’s ability to pay out its promised benefits will end around 2033 (or so) when it runs out of reserves. You may have heard that this has gotten better, but it’s the same year as was estimated six years ago when I last wrote about this. Good going, Congress.

Nine years from now the amount of tax revenue coming in will be able to cover less than 80% of estimated benefits. That’s what they mean when it’s said that Social Security is going bankrupt. It won’t run out of money because with each American paycheck, it gets more. It’s just not getting enough.

This problem is not new. Every single person in Congress has known this for many decades. We knew that the Baby Boomers would retire. We knew they would live longer than previous generations. We knew that benefits paid would exceed revenue collected.

First, a primer. Social Security is not a retirement account that the government has set aside for you. It is a benefits program. The taxes you pay into it any particular year are not saved up for you. It is used to pay people who are then currently receiving benefits. In the early years, the system took in more than it paid out. Way more.

The excess went into reserves. Since 2010, that’s not been the case and Social Security has been paying out more than it is taking in, sucking down the reserves that had built up. It’s those reserves that will be tapped out around 2033.

Social Security is a promise made by the government to you. It is, however, a revocable and modifiable promise. It used to be that Social Security retirement benefits were not taxable. Now for many Americans they are. It used to be that you could draw full benefits at age 65. No longer. So maybe the term "promise" is not a good one.

There are several ways to fix the gap. These include raising the rate that employees and employers pay into the system (raise taxes), raise or remove the cap on wages taxed (raise taxes on higher income earners), reduce the benefits recipients receive (lower benefits), increase the retirement age (another way to lower benefits), change the cost-of-living adjustments (still another way to lower benefits), or do means-testing (yes, more lowering of benefits).

The reality is that we’ll need to use a combination of solutions to fix the problem. What’s nice is that none of these solutions are complicated. What’s not nice is that every solution is a political landmine for the politicians who are the ones who have to do the changing.

What they hear is, “Do not cut my benefits and do not raise my taxes.” Implied in this is that it’s all right to raise taxes or cut benefits for “those people." Thing is, those people are saying the same thing about you.

When I first started writing about this over 30 years ago, the fixes would have been fairly easy for most to absorb. But now things are getting a bit worrisome. Next week we’ll look deeper into some of the proposed changes.

Gary Silverman, founder of Personal Financial Planning LLC in Wichita Falls, Texas.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Silverman: Fixing Social Security – Part One