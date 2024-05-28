Silverado High graduate headed to Stanford on full ride scholarship

Silverado graduate Matthew De La Luz is Stanford University bound after earning three scholarships, including two full rides.

De La Luz, who graduated with his class on May 22, won a $25,000 Horatio Alger Scholarship before earning a full ride through QuestBridge, according to Victor Valley Union High School District.

De La Luz said Stanford was his first choice, partly because “I’ve moved so much and I just want to stay in California.”

QuestBridge is an organization that connects high-achieving students from low-income backgrounds with educational, career, and life opportunities that help propel them into adulthood, the organization said.

De La Luz applied for the Gates Foundation Scholarship around the time he applied for QuestBridge. He recently discovered that he also won a full ride from the Gates Foundation, the district stated.

Facing homelessness

De La Luz’s journey to one of the country’s best universities has been a long and challenging one as he has lived in four different states and faced temporary homelessness, district officials said.

In 2013, De La Luz and his family were displaced by a fire that burned their home in the small northern California town of Forestville, north of San Francisco. The De La Luz family lived in friends’ garages until they could find more permanent housing.

De La Luz’s parents are Christian missionaries, and their dedication to spreading the Gospel led them to Colorado, Texas, Maryland and then to Victorville, where he began attending Silverado last year, district officials said.

'I see such resilience'

“I see such resilience and adaptability in him,” said Silverado counselor Kristina Brewer, who authored the staff portion of his QuestBridge application. “This was his third high school. He’s experienced a lot, but here he is persevering and thriving.”

At Stanford, De La Luz will likely pursue a degree in environmental engineering, a choice that was inspired by the time he spent living in a polluted area of Houston, Texas near an oil refinery, according to the district.

“I guess that experience just motivated me to find a way to make things better,” De La Luz said.

Though he has a strong interest in science and math, De La Luz shared that his favorite subject might actually be English, and he also enjoys painting, playing the viola and singing in his church choir.

Brewer praises De La Luz’s innate intelligence as well as his strong will and determination — but these qualities are not immediately obvious due to his quiet humility, the district explained.

“He didn’t even tell me for a couple of days (that he earned the Stanford scholarship),” Brewer said. “I was so mad at him. I pulled him out of class and said ‘why didn't you tell me?’ I said ‘you need to be telling everybody.’ He’s just that humble.”

