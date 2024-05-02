Silver Lake Dam funds -- nearly $2.4 million -- pass first vote in Minnesota Legislature

May 1—ROCHESTER — Legislation including nearly $2.4 million in state grants for

modifications to Silver Lake Dam

has been approved in the Minnesota House.

As part of the

2024 Legacy Budget bill,

House members voted 118-13 on Tuesday to approve the dam funding as part of a reported $240 million in projects throughout the state.

The funds come from state sales taxes as part of the 2008 voter-approved Legacy Amendment.

The Silver Lake Dam project seeks to replace the existing dam with a new structure intended to keep the bulk of the lake at its current level while providing increased recreational activities and opportunities for fish and wildlife passage.

The state funds are tied to the intent to restore and enhance aquatic habitat in Silver Lake and the south fork of the Zumbro River.

The Legacy Budget Bill still requires a Senate vote for approval, and changes to the two bills could require added review and future votes.

In addition to funding for the proposed dam modification, the House version of the Legacy Budget Bill includes:

* Nearly $2.5 million to restore and enhance trout habitat in targeted watersheds of southeast Minnesota.

* $3 million to acquire Southeast Minnesota lands for conservation easements and to restore and enhance wildlife habitat on public lands.

* Nearly $1.5 million to accelerate restoration and enhancement of prairies, grasslands, and savannas in wildlife management areas, including in bluff prairies on state forest land in Southeast Minnesota.

* $3 million for water-quality-related projects in Southeast Minnesota as part of an agriculture best management practices loan program.

With the Legislature scheduled to adjourn by May 20, a final decision on the anticipated funding is expected later this month.

Meanwhile, work continues on engineering the proposed project, with Rochester City Council approval in 2020 to work on a 30% design of the proposed modification.

Rochester Deputy Public Works Director Aaron Luckstein said the goal is to have 30% of the dam design work completed this month for Rochester City Council review. The council will also need to determine whether it will accept the state funding, if approved.

The state funds are a portion of planned spending on the estimated $5.5 million dam modification project.

Rochester Public Utilities is expected to be asked to provide $2 million that would otherwise be spent on dam repairs and maintenance in upcoming years, and $1.1 million is expected to come from flood-control reserves.

Ahead of the anticipated City Council discussion, Friends of Silver Lake has invited Luckstein to present plans for the dam project, along with planned dredging, during a public meeting.

"There needs to be more information provided to citizens, as well as council members," Friends member Greg Munson said as he issued the

invitation during a recent council meeting.

Luckstein said he has agreed to participate in the meeting, which has been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. May 21 at 125 Live, 125 Elton Hills Drive.