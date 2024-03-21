Silver Falls School District facing nearly $1M budget shortfall, superintendent vacancy

The Silver Falls School District is juggling the loss of its superintendent and is facing a nearly $1 million budget shortfall.

The Silver Falls School District is juggling the loss of its superintendent and is facing a nearly $1 million budget shortfall. Both topics are on the agenda of a school board work session scheduled for Thursday.

The district announced the departure of Superintendent Scott Drue on March 13. Assistant Superintendent Dan Busch has been appointed acting superintendent.

The leadership transition comes just days after board members were given a clearer picture of the district's budget issues.

Drue joined the district in July 2020 and cited difficulties in his personal life as a reason for his resignation. “It’s with a heavy heart that I must resign and tend to my personal life for the time being,” he said during the school board meeting on March 13.

Busch joined the district in 2019 and said he is committed to continuing the district’s progress and making the transition smooth.

“Regardless of the challenges, our kids will receive the same excellent school experience every day because of our outstanding teachers, support staff, and building administrators who give their best every day,” Busch said in a statement.

Why is there a budget deficit at Silver Falls School District?

The board first heard about the budget deficit during a work session on Feb. 26, according to school board chair Jennifer Traeger. Board members were told during that meeting that the deficit was due to declines in enrollment, increases in expenditures and the loss of federal stimulus funds that had previously filled gaps in the budget.

During the February and March meetings, board members were told the district had budgeted $1.5 million as its general fund "ending fund balance." The actual ending fund balance coming into the 2023-24 school year was $738,000.

Last week, board members were told the district was projecting a $303,417 ending fund balance for June 30 − significantly less than the $1,064,597 they had estimated.

“Understandably, there are questions on the how and the why, and we absolutely stand before you and emphasize that we’re committed to continuing to analyze our budget to identify the factors that led to this deficit,” acting Financial Director Kim Doud said. Doud stepped into the role after Financial Director Steve Nielsen left earlier this month to join the Oregon Charter Academy.

Doud said personnel costs were over budget and that substitute costs were exceeding “all historical trends and forecasts.” The district also had underestimated the increase in utility costs, she said.

In wages and benefits, the district had budgeted $38.9 million but was forecasting costs now at $41.5 million. Substitute costs had been budgeted to $699,000 but were now forecast at $989,000. Utilities and electricity were forecast to hit $1.1 million instead of the estimated $908,000.

Part of the increased expenses came from unexpected utilization of Oregon’s new paid leave program, said Busch. There were no projections for the utilization of Paid Leave Oregon, but 10% of employees have utilized the program, he said.

Busch also cited changes in legislation that changed how some substitute teachers were paid and resulted in the need to backpay some of the district's substitutes. According to Busch, on March 11 that meant an unexpected $40,000 to $50,000 cost.

What is the district doing to address the budget issues?

Immediate cost-saving steps the district has taken include reducing the number of floating substitute teachers in schools and leaving vacant positions unfilled.

Doud said with the underestimated expenses, deficit in the general fund and a $10 million June payroll alone, she was estimating an $825,000 shortfall to hit in June.

Potential solutions are expected to be discussed further during Thursday's meetings and include the use of a Tax Anticipation Note, which requires board approval and would pull future revenue funds from the state and would then have to be repaid with interest. An analysis of this route will be presented to the board.

Doud said other solutions included furlough days or payment arrangements.

Members of the Silver Falls Education Association urged board members not to let staff shoulder the burden of the budget deficit and to avoid using furlough days. SFEA President Lori Wyer said they were "very confused" about how the district had arrived at this point.

"We are facing the most significant financial crisis our district has ever seen. There has been severe mismanagement of public funds and no accountability is taken," Wyer said.

Also on the agenda for Thursday is a discussion of the $73 million bond to replace Silverton Middle School and address building issues in Silverton High School which may appear on May's ballot. Voters rejected the $138 million bond last November.

