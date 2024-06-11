Silver Falls School Board appoints new member to budget committee ahead of first meeting

The Silver Falls School Board appointed a new member to its budget committee Monday evening in advance of the committee's first meeting Wednesday to prepare a significantly reduced 2024-25 budget.

The reductions no longer will include consolidation of bus routes or closures of two schools, acting Superintendent Joe Morelock said during the Silver Falls School Board meeting.

Morelock had said last month that reducing school bus routes from 42 to 31 and suspending operations at two of the district's two smallest schools could be targets of budget reductions.

“We are not going to close schools like we had talked about before,” he said Monday. “We believe that we can equalize or more equalize the classroom sizes across the board and not have to close those two schools for next year.”

Other changes involving busses, including changes in the kind of busses used to transport school athletes, are still possible, Morelock said.

The school board last month approved and laid off more than 60 employees as initial reductions, impacting 18% of licensed staff, 16% of classified staff and 23% of district positions.

Business Manager Kim Doud said the $3.8 million TAN loan funds had been received so the district will have sufficient cash flow for the coming months. The temporary funds have to be paid back by December.

The financial report finalized Monday also confirmed revenues will fall $2.9 million under what was anticipated when the 2023-24 budget was adopted.

"That is absolutely a huge pill to swallow," Doud said.

She said other reductions including the staff furloughs — during what would have been the last week of school — will reduce expenses by $109,000.

"Next year will be hard,” Morelock said Monday. “It will be tight...It’s everybody's job. Not just the board. Not just the district office. Not just your administrators. It's everybody's job. Every dollar you save will be every dollar you can use in the future. The growing of that is very important. It will get better if you stick to a budget and remain under that budget for next year."

Silver Falls School's budget committee interview

The school board briefly interviewed five applicants and then voted unanimously in favor of appointing Creighton Helms as a new member of the budget committee for the upcoming two budget committee meetings.

Helms is the current director of student services and federal programs for the Gervais School District and serves on the Willamette ESD budget committee. He has three children enrolled in the Silver Falls School District.

Helms said he manages eight to nine different departments or programs for the Gervais School District and said he has written, been awarded, and managed more than $1 million in grants the past seven years.

"I fully appreciate and respect the impact of fiscal management on a district and the many different ways in which that takes place," Helms said. "And I believe that at its very best, this district is a reflection of our community and so I believe that there is a moral imperative to participate in a process that can help move this district and move this community forward."

The budget committee will meet for the first time Wednesday, electing a chair, vice chair and work on adopting a 2024-25 budget. The committee will be tasked with building a significantly reduced budget after an analysis revealed the district has overspent revenue every budget year since 2021.

SFEA speaks on layoffs

Several public comments Monday evening were directed to the impact the layoffs had on Silverton’s FFA’s program.

The president, vice president, and treasurer of the program all asked the board to reconsider the elimination of one of two staff in charge of the program.

Students said the cuts would harm a program that has been chartered since 1930 and has been considered one of the top FFA organizations in the state.

Executive leadership of the Silver Falls Education Association also read a statement Monday evening saying end-of-year traditions “were tarnished” by the aftermath of the layoffs and transfers.

“Staff weren't just packing up their summer, but packing up their careers into boxes unsure when or if they would get to return to the buildings,” said SFEA president Lori Weyer.

Weyer said every building witnessed the departure of educators due to layoffs and transfers.

“No teacher is sure about what the job will look like, who they will be working with or what responsibilities will be added to their workload next year," she said. "The educators will rise to the challenge because we love our students but at what cost to our personal lives and our mental and physical health?”

Weyer said the SFEA implored the budget committee to reconsider the budget priorities as meetings began and asked them to seek additional funding to find solutions.

“We urge you to envision a future where we can restore Silver Falls to the district we all love,” Weyer said.

The district last week hired Kim Kellison as interim superintendent. Kellison’s two-year contract will begin July 1.

The budget must be approved and adopted before June 30.

Dianne Lugo covers the Oregon Legislature and equity issues. Reach her at dlugo@statesmanjournal.com or on Twitter @DianneLugo

