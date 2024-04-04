Silver Dollar City giving away $64,000 in free tickets

BRANSON, Mo. (KSNF) — To commemorate its 64th season, Silver Dollar City is giving away $64,000 in tickets to those who impact their communities through volunteer work.

“Heroes of Today” — those who make a difference in their hometowns through community service — can be nominated, HERE. Monthly winners will receive four free tickets to Silver Dollar City.

“So many folks are stretched thin and pulled in all sorts of directions these days, but there’s something impactful about slowing down and rolling up your sleeves to help friends and neighbors. That’s the giving, generous spirit of the Ozarks. I can’t wait to see the even greater impact we — as a company and a community — can have on those who need us. The gift of your time is never wasted,” said Brad Thomas, president of Silver Dollar City Company.

All entries for Silver Dollar City’s season-long, Heroes of Today contest will be judged on the volunteer’s passion and enthusiasm for service as well as how he or she inspires others to also give back to their community.

All winners will be notified by email a week after each monthly contest period ends. You’ll find full contest rules, HERE.

