Silver Alert: Shawnee police searching for 91-year-man

SHAWNEE, Kan. — The Shawnee police Department needs help locating an elderly man last seen on March 23.

Harold “Barney” Nossaman, 91, is a white male who is around 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighs approximately 170 lbs. He is balding, but has gray hair on the sides and blue eyes. Nossaman has symptoms of dementia.

Nossaman was last seen on March 23 in Shawnee, Kansas, around 7 p.m. at Jake’s Place on 12001 Johnson Dr.

He was supposed to meet a family member for lunch on Sunday, but never arrived.

He is known to drive a black GMC Terrain with the Kansas license plate QHS680.

His vehicle was last seen on March 24 around 4:37 p.m. near Truman Road and Woodland Ave. in Kansas City, Missouri.

