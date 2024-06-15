SILVER ALERT: Missing woman found out of Platte County, Missouri

** UPDATE: MSHP released a statement Saturday saying Christine Louise Fitz was found safe.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol released an Endangered Silver Advisory Alert for a missing woman out of Platte County, Missouri on Saturday.

According to the MSHP, 66-year-old Christine Louise Fitz was last seen just after 4 a.m. on Saturday morning walking southbound from her home at the 7800 block of Northwest Missouri Highway 9.

Fitz is suffering from early stages of dementia and Alzheimer’s, MSHP said.

She is described as standing at 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighing approximately 280 pounds. The MSHP also said she has gray hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a blue and white coat with horses on it.

A photo of missing Christine Louise Fitz of Platte County, Missouri from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

If you or anyone you know has seen Fitz or have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact 911 or the Platte County Sheriff’s Office at (816) 858-3521.

