Silver Alert: JSO asking for public’s help locating missing, endangered man

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for 72-year-old Freddie Lee Woolbright Sr., who has dementia.

Woolbright was last seen leaving his home in the area of Bishopwoods Drive and Argyle Forest Boulevard. He was reported missing by his family at around 6 a.m. after leaving his home in a car.

Woolbright drives a 2015 dark gray Toyota Avalon bearing the Florida tag Y56-9AP. Detectives believe the car was seen not long ago near the 103rd Street and Firestone Road area.

Freddie Woolbright Sr. is a Black man that stands at 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair and was last seen wearing a Jaguars jacket, which is in the provided picture of him, shorts and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information that could lead to Woolbright’s whereabouts is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or 911.

