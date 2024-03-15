Silver Alert issued for missing woman last seen in Nolensville

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert for a woman who has been missing for nearly three weeks.

The TBI said 64-year-old Carol Wheat was last seen in Nolensville around Feb. 23.

She is 5’3″, weighs 118 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Wheat may be traveling in a red 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander with Michigan tag CAW 13WF, according to investigators.

Authorities said Wheat has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without help.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-790-5550 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

