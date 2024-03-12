Silver Alert issued for missing San Jose woman

(KRON) — The San Jose Police Department is searching for a missing woman. California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for 68-year-old Kimoanh Pham on Monday.

Pham was last seen walking away from a home on the 10000 block of Singleton Road around noon on Monday. SJPD said she may be disoriented and walks with a limp.

Police described her as a Vietnamese woman who stands about 5-foot-2 and weighs 130 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark jacket, light-colored pants and slippers.

Pham is believed to be on foot. Anyone who sees her is asked to call 9-1-1.

