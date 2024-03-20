Silver Alert issued for missing San Jose man

(KRON) — A man was reported missing by the San Jose Police Department on Tuesday. Hien Nguyen, 77, was last seen at noon on Thursday.

Nguyen is 5-foot-3, 100 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray hat, navy blue jacket, khaki pants and blue-and-white sneakers.

Police do not know exactly where Nguyen was last seen, but it was in San Jose. He is believed to be on foot.

Califonia Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for Nguyen. A Silver Alert is sent out for an elderly, developmentally, or cognitively impaired person who has gone missing.

