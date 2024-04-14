Silver Alert issued for missing Raytown man who left nursing home Friday

Police in Raytown issued a Silver Alert for a man who went missing Friday afternoon.

Bunce William, 63, left the 6100 block of Raytown Road around 3 p.m. Friday on foot with a walker after he signed out of the Alpine Breeze nursing home, according to a release. He was reported missing Saturday.

William is described as a 6’2” 190 lbs white man with gray hair and blue eyes and has schizophrenia. Officials do not know what clothes he was wearing last.

Anyone who sees William is asked to call 911, local law enforcement, or the Raytown Police Department at 816-737-6020.