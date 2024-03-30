Silver Alert issued for missing Nashville man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 75-year-old Nashville man.

The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said Ronnie Jones was last seen at around 5 a.m. Saturday, March 30, in the 500 block of Hickory Hollow Terrace. He does not have his cell phone with him and is believed to be wearing a gray shirt, jeans or pajama bottoms, and no shoes.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said Jones may be carrying an orange blanket. He also has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without help.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.