Silver Alert issued for missing Florida man. What does it mean and how can you help?

Just after 3 a.m. Friday the Polk County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert for a missing and endangered 65-year-old Lakeland man missing since Thursday afternoon.

Keith Howard Thomas of Munn Avenue was last seen leaving his home around 2 p.m. Thursday in his white Mitsubishi Eclipse (FL license plate 11DRWB). Thomas was wearing a black shirt, black shorts, and green and yellow sneakers, the PCSO said. He is 6' tall and 190 lbs with black hair and brown eyes

"Keith is considered missing [and] endangered due to showing early signs of dementia," the post to X, formerly Twitter, said, "and he takes seizure medication."

— Polk County Sheriff 🚔 Grady Judd (@PolkCoSheriff) March 22, 2024

Anyone spotting Thomas or his car is asked to contact Detective Turner at 863-944-8158 or the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200.

What is a Silver Alert?

The Florida Silver Alert is activated when a person suffering from "an irreversible deterioration of intellectual faculties" has gone missing, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Local and state Silver Alerts spread the word through local media, social media posts, highway signs and other methods to increase the chances of the missing person being found safely.

Florida's Silver Alert program was created by an executive order signed by former Gov. Charlie Crist in 2008 and codified into state statutes in 2011.

What should I do if I see the missing person in a Silver Alert?

If you see someone you believe is the subject of a Silver Alert or their vehicle, call 911 or *FHP to notify law enforcement. If the alert has a local contact number, call that.

Make a note of the person's whereabouts and, if they're moving, where they're going so you can pass that information along.

What is the criteria for a Silver Alert in Florida?

To have a Silver Alert issued for a missing person, they must:

Be 60 years and older, OR

18-59 but lacking the capacity to consent AND

have an irreversible deterioration of intellectual faculties (e.g. Alzheimer's disease or dementia) that has been verified by law enforcement

be traveling by motor vehicle with an identified license plate number or other vehicle information

Silver Alerts are issued when law enforcement has determined that public assistance and highway dynamic message signs may be the only possible way to rescue them.

Can anyone request a Silver Alert?

No, Silver Alerts may only be requested by law enforcement agencies. If you would like to report a missing person, please contact your local police department or sheriff’s office first, then contact MEPIC at 1-888-FL MISSING (356-4774).

What other alerts does Florida have?

Florida also uses:

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida Silver Alert activated for missing Lakeland man. What is that?