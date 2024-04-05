MONTPELIER, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Blackford County teenager.

The Montpelier Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 16-year-old Jesse Carlsen.

Jesse Carlsen

He is a white male, 6-feet-tall, weighing 160 pounds with red and brown hair and blue eyes. He was most recently seen wearing a a maroon hooded sweatshirt with gray sleeves, gray loose-fit athletic pants, black ankle socks and black slide-on shoes.

He was last seen at 4 p.m. Thursday. Carlsen is "believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance," according to a news release.

Anyone with information on Jesse Carlsen's whereabouts is asked to call the Montpelier Police Department at 765-348-0930.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Silver Alert issued for missing Blackford County teen