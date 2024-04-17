Silver Alert issued for missing 82-year-old KCK man

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 82-year-old Kansas City, Kansas man who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday morning.

KCK police say Thomas Avila was last seen around 10:30 a.m. leaving his residence near N. 78th Street and Freeman Avenue and driving a 2018 Buick Enclave, black in color, with Kansas tag 363LTR

He’s described as standing 5’6″ and weighs 176 pounds. He has gray hair, brown eyes and was wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt.

KCKPD said Avila is showing signs of dementia and is currently on dialysis.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-8477.

