Silver Alert issued for missing 79-year-old Austin man

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is searching for a missing 79-year-old man who has a cognitive impairment. He was last seen Wednesday night in east Austin.

A Silver Alert was issued early Thursday morning for Henry Johnson, who was last seen around 11:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of Auburnhill Street in Austin in a black, 2017 GMC Yukon with Texas license plate DV53729.

Johnson is described as a Black 79-year-old man who is 5’9” in height, 203 pounds, and bald with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Vietnam hat, maroon checkered flannel, grey pants, and black Skechers.

APD issued a Silver Alert for Henry Johnson, 79. (Photo: Austin Police Department)

Law enforcement officials believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information about Johnson’s whereabouts, call the Austin Police Department at (512) 974-5000.

