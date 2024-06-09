Silver Alert issued for missing 73-year-old man in Brazos County

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Silver Alert has been activated for a missing 73-year-old man in Brazos County, the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

BCSO is leading the search efforts for Troy Luce, a man diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, per the notice. He is described as a white man who is approximately 5’8″, 230 pounds and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a flag design and dark gray jogging-style pants.

Brazos County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for Troy Luce, a 73-year-old man last seen around 6 p.m. Saturday night in Bryan. (Courtesy Brazos County Sheriff’s Office)

BCSO officials said Luce was last seen in the 2400 block of West Texas State Hwy. OSR in Bryan around 6 p.m. on Saturday. Law enforcement added Luce might have been traveling in a 2017 dark blue Nissan Frontier with the Texas license plate MDS8909.

Those with any information about Luce are asked to call BCSO at 979-361-4900.

