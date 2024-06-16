Silver Alert issued for man with Alzheimer’s disease who went missing in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Both the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) have posted a Silver Alert for a 73-year-old who disappeared in Madison Saturday afternoon.

MNPD said John Hambrick was last seen around 1:30 p.m. outside the Dollar General in the 600 block of Gallatin Pike. According to the TBI, Hambrick was wearing a black T-shirt, black pajama pants, and black shoes at the time.

John Hambrick (Source: TBI)

Police described Hambrick as 5-feet 11-inches tall with gray hair, a mustache, a goatee, and glasses.

The 73-year-old also has Alzheimer’s disease and needs to take medication for it, authorities said, adding that his medical condition could impair his ability to return safely without help.

If you see Hambrick or have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to call the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

No additional details have been released about the circumstances regarding Hambrick’s disappearance.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

