'Silver alert' issued for 79-year-old Nashville man with dementia

A 79-year-old man with dementia drove away from his home at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, and the Metro Nashville Police and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have asked for the public's help in finding him.

A "Silver alert" has been issued for William Doyle, 79, who was last seen driving a silver 2021 Honda Passport with license plate number 833 BHBM.

Doyle is 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt and jeans.

Police said Doyle has a medical condition in which he may need immediate assistance.

Anyone with information about Doyle or the vehicle should call MNPD at 615-742-7462 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

