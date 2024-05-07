Silver Alert issued for 76-year-old Lee’s Summit man with Alzheimer’s

LEE’s SUMMIT, Mo. — The Lee’s Summit Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 76-year-old man diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Police say Harry Lounce was last seen around noon Monday in the 2500 block of Winterview Ridge in Lee’s Summit.

Lounce left his residence driving a grey 2023 Kia Telluride, Missouri license CU4-E4R and may be headed to the area of the Lake of the Ozarks near Osage Beach, according to police.





He was wearing a dark blue long sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or LSPD at (816) 969-7390.

