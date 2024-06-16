UPDATE: 68-year-old Fayette County woman found safe after Silver alert issued

UPDATE: Sunday, June 16, 2024 @ 11:11 AM | MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WVNS) — A 68-year-old woman from Fayette County was found safe after a Silver Alert was issued on June 14, 2024.

According to family, Ruth Ann Sears was found safe in the Greenwood area of Doddridge County.

MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WVNS) — A silver alert was issued for a woman who was reported missing in Fayette County.

According to members of the Oak Hill Detachment of the West Virginia State Police, 68-year-old Ruth Ann Sears was reported missing from the Meadow Bridge area of Fayette County on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

Sears, who has Alzheimer’s and Dementia, reportedly left the area in her dark blue 2015 Subaru Outback, license plate number WV0TY534, and headed towards Summersville in Nicholas County.

Due to her medical conditions, Sears should not have left in the car and would not be able to get back home without help.

Sears reportedly did not make it to Summersville, and according to the Oak Hill Detachment of the West Virginia State Police, her current location is unknown. According to Sears’ family, she may be wearing tan pants and a floral top. She has long dark brown hair with natural gray highlights that may be up in a ponytail or bun.

Multiple Troopers in Fayette and Nicholas Counties are trying to find Sears at this time. Anyone with any information on the location of Ruth Ann Sears should contact law enforcement immediately.

