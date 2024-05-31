Silver alert issued for 66-year-old man missing from West Allis home

Sherman Cornell Williams. The 66-year-old man is a missing vulnerable person and was last seen on May 30 walking away from his West Allis home, authorities said.

A vulnerable 66-year-old man is missing since Thursday in West Allis and authorities are seeking information on his whereabouts.

Sherman Cornell Williams was last seen at 11 p.m. walking away from his home on the 10200 block of West Greenfield Avenue in West Allis, according to a silver alert issued on Friday. He is believed to have dementia or another cognitive impairment and recently suffered a stroke, causing him to have difficulty walking, according to the alert.

Williams is a Black man and described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 174 pounds, with brown eyes. He is bald with a goatee and has a heart tattoo on his upper right arm. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey t-shirt, light blue sweatpants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Silver alert issued for missing 66-year-old West Allis man