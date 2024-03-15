Silver Alert: Fort Worth police look for missing 72-year-old man with cognitive impairment
Fort Worth police are looking for a missing 72-year-old man who was diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, authorities said in a Texas Silver Alert.
Joseph Straley is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 185 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a red and blue shirt and blue sweatpants. He was last seen about 1 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Hallmark Drive, driving a gray 2009 Hyundai Elantra with Texas license plates 2TSLD.
If you have information, call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.
