Silver Alert: Fort Worth police look for missing 72-year-old man with cognitive impairment

Fort Worth police are looking for a missing 72-year-old man who was diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, authorities said in a Texas Silver Alert.

Joseph Straley is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 185 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red and blue shirt and blue sweatpants. He was last seen about 1 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Hallmark Drive, driving a gray 2009 Hyundai Elantra with Texas license plates 2TSLD.

If you have information, call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.

