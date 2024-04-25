Silver Alert: Epping police seek public's help locating missing woman

EPPING — Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 21-year-old Epping woman.

Alexis Paolini was last seen Wednesday, April 24, around 8:50 p.m., at her residence on Jenness Road in Epping. Police said she walked away from the home and has not been seen since by her family.

"It is unknown if she was picked up in a vehicle or if she remained on foot in the area," police stated in a press release.

Alexis Paolini

State police authorized the activation of the Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert/SILVER Alert System Thursday at the request of Epping police.

Police issue silver alerts when the missing person is considered to be vulnerable.

Paolini's family reports that she has been diagnosed with autism, ADHD and anxiety, and has a diminished mental capacity.

Paolini is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 165 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes and wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, and dark-colored Hey Dude brand shoes.

If contact is made with Paolini, please notify the Epping Police Department at (603) 679-5122.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Epping police seek public's help locating missing woman