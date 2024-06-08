SILVER ALERT: Authorities searching for missing Monroe man

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KLFY)– Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for 70-year-old Selma Lollie, who was last seen Sunday at 804 S. 19th St. in Monroe.

Around 11:14 a.m., a neighbor discovered Lollie missing. Authorities said Lollie suffers from a medical condition that impairs his judgment, and he has a history of getting lost.

Law enforcement officials describe Lollie as a Black male with gray hair and brown eyes, who’s 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. Authorities believe he is moving on foot, wearing a “pug shot” shirt featuring a pug (dog) with gray and white checkered pajama pants, and tan house shoes.

Anyone with information on Lollie’s whereabouts is urged to Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200 or call 911.

