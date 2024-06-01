SILVER ALERT: 79-year-old Ashwaubenon woman last seen in Brown County

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Brown County are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 79-year-old Ashwaubenon woman who is missing and believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Officials are searching for Kathy E. Orgeman, who was last seen in De Pere. Orgeman left in her vehicle from her home in Ashwaubenon, and officials say she has progressively worsening dementia and likely does not know how to get home.

She was seen at 8:16 p.m. near Monroe Road and WIS 172.

Orgeman is described as 5’7″ and weighs around 130 pounds. She has short white hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a white blouse and dark slacks.

She is believed to be in a 2016 Dark Gray Chevrolet Malibu with a Wisconsin License Plate AVR9004.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Orgeman is asked to contact Ashwaubenon Public Safety at 920-492-2995. No additional details were provided.

