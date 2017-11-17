Silva calls Everton a 'big club,' but coy on move to club

FILE - In this Thursday Jan. 26, 2017 file photo, then Hull City manager Marco Silva gestures during their English League Cup, Semi Final Second Leg soccer match against Manchester United at KCOM stadium in Hull, England. Marco Silva is being evasive on his Watford future while being pursued by Premier League rival Everton to fill its managerial vacancy. Asked Friday, Nov. 17, 2017 about a potential move to Everton, Silva said that “it's for the board, the owners to talk to each other about the situation. For me it's a normal situation. What's most important in this moment is the game (against) West Ham.”(AP Photo/Rui Vieira, file)

WATFORD, England (AP) — Marco Silva is being publicly evasive on his Watford future while pursued by English Premier League rival Everton to fill its managerial vacancy.

Silva has overseen 11 league matches for Watford since joining from Hull in the offseason.

Asked about a potential move to Everton, Silva said: "It's for the board, the owners to talk to each other about the situation. For me it's a normal situation.

"Who I need to talk with is my owner, my board, my players as well: No one else."

Everton fired Ronald Koeman three weeks ago and is four points below Watford in 15th place in the 20-team standings.

Silva said: "I don't want to talk about Everton. It's not the club where I work. It's a big club, nothing more."