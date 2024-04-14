Silo star Rebecca Ferguson gives major update

Silo star Rebecca Ferguson has provided a major update about the Apple TV+ show's future.

Speaking to Collider, the actor confirmed that Silo season two has officially completed filming, following previous delays due to last year's Hollywood strikes.

She also discussed the overarching plan for the sci-fi drama's future beyond season two, revealing a desired endgame of filming seasons three and four consecutively should they be greenlit.

Apple TV+

Related: Silo is better than The Last of Us in one very important way

"I believe that the show has an ending, and I know when that is. So that's the answer. You will find out when the show is done. To be honest, I don't think it's a secret," Ferguson shared.

"The books are the books. It's three books, and the three books are divided into four seasons. So I believe, unless any Apple person is gonna jump on, I think we're absolutely fine with saying season one, we've done.

"Season two is shot and coming out, and we're now looking at green-lighting seasons three and four. And I think we would film them maybe together, and that would be the end."

Apple TV+

Related: Rebecca Ferguson addresses Ilsa Faust's fate after Mission: Impossible 7

Based on the book series by Hugh Howey, Silo is set in a dystopian future where a community lives in a giant silo that protects them from the toxic world outside.

Season one debuted in May 2023 to great acclaim while season two was announced weeks before the finale aired, with the show's screenwriter and showrunner Graham Yost saying in a statement: "Apple has believed in our vision from day one and it's an honour to have the opportunity to dig deeper into this story and peel back the layers to our characters in the Silo."

Other members starring alongside Ferguson include Common (The Chi), Harriet Walter (Succession), Chinaza Uche (Dickinson), Avi Nash (The Walking Dead), David Oyelowo (Selma), Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation) and Tim Robbins (Mystic River).

Silo season one is available to stream now on Apple TV+.

You Might Also Like