‘Silky’ creature — with orange teeth and long claws — discovered near Andes, photos show

Researchers discovered a previously unknown species of rodent that lives along the foothills of the Andes in Argentina.

Distinguished by its long claws and brightly-colored teeth, the species was found when researchers examined dozens of rodent specimens kept at museums throughout the country.

Upon DNA analysis, they concluded they had encountered a genetically distinct species of tuco-tuco, a type of burrowing rodent native to South America, according to a study published on March 8 in the journal Vertebrate Zoology.

The species dwells in the grasslands of northeastern Argentina, researchers said.

Named Ctenomys uco, the rodents measure around 8 inches long, weigh up to around one-third of a pound and have dense, silky gray fur, researchers said.

Their long frontal claws measure up to 10 millimeters, or about 0.4 inches, in length and are covered by patchy tufts, researchers said.

Additionally, the enamel of their front teeth, like beavers, is orange in color.

They’ve been found living in two separate areas, both in grasslands near the Andes Mountains.

One of the areas is made up of vineyards, which the rodents were found to have burrowed beneath, researchers said.

Much else about the animals remains unknown, but research suggests they have “solitary habits.”

Because much has yet to be discovered about the rodents, they could be classified as data deficient for conservation purposes, researchers said.

However, because of their apparently limited geographic range — which includes an area disturbed by the wine industry — researchers concluded it would be best to label them as vulnerable or endangered.

Further research will be required to gain a better understanding of the newfound burrowing rodents.

Snake-like sea creature that moves like ‘magic carpet’ caught with ‘slurp gun.’ See it

Ancient board game — dating back over 3,000 years — discovered in Spain. Take a look

Divers discover ancient artifacts where Roman ship sank off Croatia, video shows