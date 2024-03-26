Signs Suggest That Donald Trump Is 'Extremely Frightened Right Now,' Former Aide Says

Donald Trump is afraid that the American people will learn the truth about what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a former White House aide.

As someone who was part of his presidential administration, Cassidy Hutchinson told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki on Monday, “I know when he starts to get nervous.”

She added: “I know that Donald Trump has to be nervous, if not extremely frightened right now, because what is happening is, he is deploying his most loyal allies on Capitol Hill to try to discredit not only my testimony but the entire Jan. 6 investigation as a whole.

“The facts are out there, and he doesn’t want the facts out there because he doesn’t want the American people to know what actually happened.”

Trump is “hoping that his false narrative of what happened on Jan. 6 is what the American people will believe” amid his 2024 campaign to retake the White House, she added.

“It’s really imperative that we keep speaking about the truth, because the facts are the facts and Donald Trump has tried to smear those with his deceit and his lies,” she said.

Earlier this month, Trump called for members of the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack to be jailed, and also suggested that Hutchinson should be “prosecuted.” This came after House Republicans released a report containing testimony from a Secret Service agent that contradicted previous testimony from Hutchinson, who was a star witness for the Jan. 6 committee.

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who had served as vice chair of the House panel, responded to Trump on X at the time.

“Hi Donald: You know these are lies,” she wrote. “You’re trying to halt your 1/6 trial because your VP, WH counsel, WH aides, campaign & DOJ officials etc will testify against you. You’re afraid of the truth and you should be.”

Nearly 1,400 people have been charged in relation to the Capitol breach, including almost 490 charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, according to the Justice Department. The investigation is still ongoing.

Trump has been criminally indicted twice in connection to his attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

He wrote earlier this month that one of his first priorities if elected again will be to “Free the January 6 Hostages being wrongfully imprisoned.”

See Hutchinson’s interview below.

Related...