Signs of higher voter turnout in Germany than in 2019 EU poll

There are signs of greater interest in the European elections in Germany than five years ago, according to Federal Returning Officer Ruth Brand.

By 2 pm (1200 GMT), 32.3% of eligible voters had exercised their right to vote, she said. Postal votes are not included in this figure.

According to figures from 2019, the turnout at the same time was 29.4%. However, according to Brand, interim figures from 2019 and now are not exactly comparable in terms of methodology.

It is not yet possible to provide precise figures for postal voters. Individual municipalities, such as Frankfurt, had reported a higher rate in 2024 compared to 2019, she said.

In the European elections five years ago, there was an increase in voter turnout in Germany compared to the previous election in 2014, where the turnout by 2 pm was 25.6% and the overall turnout was 48.1%.

Polling stations in Germany will be open until 6 pm on Sunday.

Election workers open the European elections postal ballot boxes and spread out the envelopes with the ballot papers. Andreas Arnold/dpa