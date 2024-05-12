Signs of foul play observed in human remains found in rural Sumner County

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Signs of foul play have been observed in human remains found in rural Sumner County.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office responded on Friday afternoon after a body was discovered in the area of 358 N. River Rd. in Belle Plaine.

At 4:15 p.m., the SCSO requested assistance from the KBI.

When KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team arrived at the scene, they recovered the human remains.

The remains were then taken to the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center for an autopsy.

The KBI says the autopsy was performed Saturday, and signs of foul play were observed by the coroner.

The body was identified as male, but his identity is unknown. The KBI and the SCSO are working to ID him.

An investigation is ongoing.

If you have information about this case, the KBI asks you to please contact them at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.

